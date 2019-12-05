Startups Pitch to Top UK, African Venture Capitalists

By Emma Okonji

Google recently hosted its first Google Startup Week in Lagos, which saw its Launchpad Accelerator Africa graduates from across Africa, pitch for funding from some of Africa and the United Kingdom’s top venture capitalists (VCs).

The Google Startup Week also showcased Launchpad Accelerator Africa class 4 graduating from the programme. Select

alumni from classes 1, 2 and 3, just returned from a three-month Google for Startups UK Africa Immersion Programme in London. It is a 12-week immersion programme designed to bring the best of Google and the London startup ecosystem to tech companies from Africa that do not yet have a presence in the UK.

In partnership with Launchpad Accelerator Africa, the programme aims to connect high potential early stage startups with the dedicated support of Google for Startups UK to help them take their startup to the next level.

Head of Google for Startups UK, Marta Krupinska, said: “Every year, Africa’s economic growth continues to strengthen. Google for Startups has put its weight behind supporting the continent’s startups as they continue to build great products tackling key global social issues. This is an incredibly exciting space which is very relevant to UK ecosystem and investors.”

Having completed their London Immersion, Launchpad Accelerator Africa Class 1, 2 and 3 alumni met with investors from the UK and Africa during Google Startup Week in Lagos to pitch for funding to take their businesses further.

Launchpad Accelerator Africa Class 4 graduated last week, as part of the Google Startup Week activities. Class 4 comprises 12 startups from six countries, addressing six different sectors.

Google Startup Week also saw participants from all 4 classes get a chance to meet, engage with each other, and share their experiences for the first time.

Class 4’s startups have collectively raised $4.3 million, created over 300 jobs and signed up over 110 000 users. They had collectively raised in excess of $600 000 before the programme, and have been able to use Launchpad Accelerator Africa to scale their businesses to new levels.