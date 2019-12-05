Orji Kalu Joins List of Convicted Ex-governors

With his conviction and sentencing on Thursday by a Federal High Court in Lagos, former governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu has joined the ignoble list of former governors that were convicted for offences committed during their tenure.

Kalu, who had been standing trial for an N7.65bn was on Thursday found guilty of N7.65 billion fraud and sentenced to 12years in prison.

While some of the convicted ex-governors have served their jail terms, two are currently in prison.

One of the former governors convicted was ex-Bayelsa State Governor Diepreye Alamieyesegha who was jailed two years following a plea bargain after he was found guilty of money laundering. Alamiesegha was granted pardon by then President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013. He died in 2015.

Also, former Edo State Governor Lucky Igbinedion bagged a six month jail term for laundering N25billion. He however paid the sum of N3.5 million based on a plea bargain which he struck to avoid serving a jail term.

Another name on the list of convicted former governor is James Ibori of Delta state who was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment by a London court for money laundering. He served his jail term in a London prison.

Also on the list of convicted former governors is former Governor James Bala Ngilari of Adamawa, who was sentenced to five years’ jail term without an option of fine for defrauding his state of N167 million.

Former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye , is another governor on that list. He was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison for misappropriating N1.16 billion ecological funds during his tenure as governor of Plateau. Like Kalu, he was a serving senator at the time of his conviction. Dariye is currently serving his jail term.

Also on the list is former Governor Jolly Nyame of Taraba State. Nyame was jailed 14 years for diverting N1.64 billion. Like Dariye, he is still in jail.