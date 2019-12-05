Artisans, Technicians Hail La Casera on Product Quality

Artisans and technicians under the auspices of Nigerian Artisans and Technicians Association of, Nigeria, NATAN, have hailed The La Casera Company (TLCC), makers of the natural apple tasting La Casera apple drink on the originality and product quality coming out of the company. ;’\

The accolades were showered on the company on behalf of NATAN recently at the Nigerian Artisans and Technicians Association of Nigeria conference held in Lagos.

The State Chairman of Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association and Board of Trustees Chairman of Lagos Artisans and Technicians, Ashiwaju Jacob Omonide Fayehun, commended the company for supporting the group with large sums of money despite the harsh economic atmosphere in the country. He revealed that La Casera is loved by all and sundry and it’s the soft drink of choice for most artisans and technicians because it helps to refresh them and keep them going due to the nature of their jobs.

Ashiwaju Omoniyi while lauding the effort the company in supporting and empowering members of the association reiterated that NATAN and its members have never and will never use the La Casera apple drink for anything else except refreshing consumption.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of the La Casera Company, Mr Chinedum Okereke, assured members of the association of originality in product quality blended with top notch innovation to give consumers refreshing satisfaction.