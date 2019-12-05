Adebayor Ponders on Future after Kayserispor Exit

Togo legend Emmanuel Adebayor is considering his future after quitting Turkish top tier strugglers Kayserispor.

The 35-year-old joined Kayserispor in August following a spell with rivals Istanbul Basaksehir and had high expectations when he made a return to the country.

He scored in Kayserispor’s 4-1 loss at giants Besiktas on Monday before announcing his departure from the Kayseri outfit who are bottom of the 18-team Turkish Super Lig.

“Everything was quite difficult for me and this is one of the most important decision to make in my career,” he told reporters.

“I joined this team with a lot of ambition, to make history but at some point you have to look at your health, family, everything around you and make a decision.

“I’ve come to a conclusion where I have to move forward. Obviously, I have to leave this team but my thoughts will always be with the club.”

The former Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace striker established himself in Turkey by scoring 28 goals in 76 appearances for Istanbul Basaksehir.

Adebayor admits he does not have any new club lined up for the time being as he hopes to sort out his future, but has not ruled out a return to Turkey.

“A footballer can never close a page, let me just go now and clear my head about my life and career. We’ll see if I come back to Turkey or not,” he added.

“I had a beautiful three years in Turkey and I just wish this league to be one of the best leagues in Europe.

“Going back home to see my family, childhood friends, and a change of atmosphere for a couple of weeks and I will take it from there.

“A lot is going on and I just need to go back home to know the next thing that I will do.”

Kayserispor was Adebayor’s ninth professional club since leaving his native Togo in 2001 and he has previously played for French clubs Metz and Monaco as well as European football powerhouse Real Madrid.

Named the 2007 BBC African Footballer of the Year and the Caf African Player of the Year the following year, Adebayor’s only silverware at club level was the Spanish Copa del Rey in 2011 with Real Madrid.

Despite his on-off relationship with the football authorities in Togo, he remains his country’s all-time top scorer with 32 goals and played for them at their only World Cup appearance in 2006.

He has played for the Sparrow Hawks in four Africa Cup of Nations in 2002, 2006, 2013 and 2017.

Adebayor’s last appearance for Togo was in a 2-1 away defeat to neighbours Benin in March in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.