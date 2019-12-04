SIFAX Group Joins Remo 50km Ultra Race’s Sponsorship Train

As the days for the Valuejet Remo 50km Ultra Race draw near, more corporate Nigerian companies are joining the train of sponsors for the historic event in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

The latest in this category is SIFAX Group Nigeria, a multinational conglomerate with focus in shipping, haulage, oil and gas.

The news of the new addition to the list of corporate sponsors for the Valuejet Remo 50km Ultra Race was broken by the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Marketing, Bukola Olopade, who is also General Coordinator of the race.

Olopade, disclosed that the Chairman of Sifax Group, Dr. Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi, had been in close contact with him in the last few weeks on the possibility of joining the sponsorship train for the historic event and only yesterday gave his full approval for his company to be one of the major sponsors of the 50km Remo Ultra Race.

“We are most delighted to have such a high profile company as Sifax Group as one of our main sponsors. We say a very big thank you to the company for finding this event worthy of prominent sponsorship.”

Olopade, noted that, Sifax Group’s sponsorship came at a very valuable time and the addition will continually contribute immensely to the most desired further development of long distance races in Nigeria.

The Valuejet Remo 50km Ultra Race will hold in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria first time on African soil on Saturday, December 7, 2019, with over 1,000 runners from Mozambique, Niger, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Namibia, Madagascar, Comoros, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria, participating in the African Challenge, and another 4000 Nigerian fun runners taking part in the 5km Fun Race.

The paramount ruler of Remoland, the Akarigbo of Remo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, last week in his palace in Sagamu, together with his 40 Traditional Council members, gave their royal blessing for the success of the historic event which would have in attendance the president of the International Association of Ultra Runners, Mr. Nadeem Khan, in attendance.