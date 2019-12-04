Omoru writes from the UK

Foundation Organises Schools Debate to Boost Students’ Self-esteem

By Oluchi Chibuzor

The Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation (DOAM) recently held an inter-school debate programme for some schools within Mushin/Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos to boost the academic performance of female students espeacially, through hard work and also ensure that they speak out to relevant authorities on issues violating their rights.

The participating schools were: Ideal Junior Secondary School, Obele Junior Secondary School and Surulere Junior Secondary School, debating on the topic, ‘Sex for Grades, Who is to Blame: Teachers, Students or Parents?’

The Programme Officer, Mrs. Adaeze Anyanna said the debate was a conscious

effort of the foundation to support the government in combating

laziness and inefficiency among graduates with low productive minds which may affect the overall performance of the country.

She said the move was also aimed at educating the public on the consequences of sex for grades and applicable solutions through the information and engagement of the project beneficiaries, as well as improving the quality of lives of the less

privileged children in the society.

“Through the friendly competition, we hope to inspire confidence and determination in these children and catch them young before they get older.”

She added that since the children are future leaders, they should be properly encouraged about hard work and honour. “These children must begin to think of what they can do for their country and not the other way round.”

The chief judge, Mr. Kola Adegbiyi admonished the students to learn as much as possible from the programme as it could positively impact on their wellbeing and future.

At the end of the competition, Obele Junior Secondary School emerged winner. The students received prizes and nutritional items presented by Niger Biscuit Company Limited, Viju Industries Limited, Beloxxi and Fan Milk.