Buhari Approves Appointment of Nine Permanent Secretaries

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of nine Permanent Secretaries to fill the vacancies in the Federal Civil Service.

A release signed by the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, gave the list of the successful Directors to be elevated to Federal Permanent Secretaries, as follows: Musa Hassan, (Borno State) Ahmed Aliyu, (Niger State) and Olusola Idowu (Ogun State). Those appointed for the six geo-political zones are: Andrew David Adejoh, (North Central Zone), Umar Idris Tijjani (North-east Zone), Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo (North- west Zone), Nebeolisa Victor Anako (South- East Zone), Fashedemi Temitope Peter (South-West Zone) and Dr (Mrs) Evelyn Ngige (South-south Zone).

Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Mosunmola Ogunmosunle, said on Wednesday that the Swearing – in and assignment of Portfolios for the nine appointees will be announced in due course.

The new appointees were selected after they sat for a written test and ICT Examinations on November 21 and 25 respectively.

The final stage, which was an oral interactive session was held on November 26, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Hall, Federal Secretariat with 48 candidates shortlisted.