Lagos Police Rescue Kidnapped Corps Member, Arrest Suspect

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday coordinated the rescue operation of one Onyiwara Chinwe Faith, a corp member serving at ABC Farm, Ilamija Nla Village in Epe.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, the corp member was rescued at about 2.20am in a swampy forest around Ilamija Nla after a gun battle.

He said after the gun duel, the ring leader of the kidnap gang, 31-year-old Moses Ofeye, was arrested with gun wounds.

Elkana said: “The victim was first taken to hospital for medical attention due to the shock and trauma she experienced after the long distance trek, but she is in stable condition now.

“She has just been handed over to the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and her family by the commissioner of police.

“Onyiwara Chinwe Faith was abducted on November 29 while on her way to attend the Community Development Service (CDS) meeting at Ilamija, Epe.

“The abductors demanded for the ransom of N50million but later reduced to N400,000 from the farm manager and it was to be dropped at Ijebu Ososa area. But no ransom was paid.

“The Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and family of the rescued corp member were filled with gratitude to the CP for rescuing their daughter alive”.