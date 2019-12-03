Chinese Ambassador, MIXTA Boss Hail Obaseki’s Reforms

Sunday Okobi

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, and the Managing Director, MIXTA Africa, Mr. Kola Ashiru-Balogun have hailed the ongoing reforms in the various aspects of the Edo State’s economy initiated by the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The duo attributed the growing confidence among investors to set up their businesses in Edo State to the ongoing reforms.

They specifically cited the positive disposition of the Obaseki’s administration to a market-driven economy and the institutionalisation of the reforms, especially the Private Property Protection Law that has eliminated man-made encumbrances to access land, among other initiatives.

Pingjian, who was in Benin-city recently, said the feedbacks from Chinese companies that have set up in the state have indicated that the state is on an aggressive drive for investment, and is committed to fine-tuning its laws and policies where necessary to achieve its goal.

Pingjian assured the state of his home country’s commitment to boost its relationship with Edo State and extend the friendship to the education sector also.

Also, partners of the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) in the development of the 1,800 Emotan Garden in Edo State, MIXTA Africa, in a statement noted that the major elements for big ticket investment in housing development are present in the state at the moment.

According to the Managing Director, MIXTA Africa, Ashiru-Balogun, the company decided to partner Edo State “because of the Obaseki led- administration’s drive for developmental projects.

“We recognise the market and we are ready to offer affordable housing. The governor has urged us to use the project to create jobs.”

Edo State Government sealed a deal for the construction of 1,800-unit Emotan housing project in Benin-city with MIXTA Africa, which marks the first housing project by the state government in 16 years.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the affordable housing was performed by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Edo State is home to ceramic, steel and other companies owned by Chinese investors.

“The state ambitious projects such as the Benin River Port in Gelegele, an auto assembly plant and the Benin Industrial Park are being driven by the Chinese,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, as the Christmas season approaches, the Managing Director of the Edo Geographic Information Service

(EdoGIS), Frank Evbuomwan, has launched the agency’s first Christmas certificate of occupancy promo. This promo launched over the weekend in Benin-city will provide the opportunity for property owners to take advantage of a limited window to collect their Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) at heavily discounted prices for a limited period.