Tambuwal Promises Enhanced Welfare for NYSC Members

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has pledged enhanced welfare for National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state.

Tambuwal gave the pledgea at the swearing-in of the 2019 Batch C stream 2 corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Wamakko, Monday.

Represented by the state Head of Service, Dr Buhari Bello Kware, the governor said the scheme has over the years played a vital role in enhancing national integration, social, cultural and physical development of the country and urged the corps members to sustain the tempo.

The governor enjoined them to be in the vanguard of promoting national unity in line with the fundamental objectives of the scheme.

He promised to prioritize their security and welfare irrespective of any part of the state they are posted to.

“You know the security challenges in the country now but I assure you that your security is guaranteed here in Sokoto State,” he said.

Tambuwal urged them to imbibe discipline and promote tolerance and understanding among all Nigerians in addition to becoming change agents that would solve the nation’s problems and challenges.

The governor further enjoined the corps members to uphold good morals during training, interact and integrate freely with their host communities starting from the camp.

On her part, the acting Chairperson, NYSC Governing Board and Director, Administration, Ministry of Youths, Sport and Social Development, Hajia Luba Usman, urged the corps members to be disciplined, stressing that if they will win an award it will start right from the camp.

“The local, state and national award is given to an outstanding corps member based on his or her performance during the service period and is based on merit,” she said.

She thanked the governor for the prompt payment of state allowance to the corps members.

In his remarks, the NYSC state Coordinator, Mr Philip Enatonme Enabuere, thanked the governor for donating N100,000 for the medical upkeep of a corps member, Silvanus Nwankwo, who is undergoing medical treatment at the orthopedic ward, Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and donation of drugs and consumables to the camp clinic.

The coordinator thanked all security agencies, camp officials and state government for their logistical support.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Sa’idu Sifawa, represented by Justice Kabiru Ahmad swore in the 949 corps members comprising 424 males and 525 females.