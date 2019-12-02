Police Recruitment: Court Strikes out PSC’s Suit against IG

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, dismissed the Police Service Commission (PSC)’s suit, challenging the Inspector General of Police (IG) Muhammad Adamu’s power to recruit 10,000 police constables.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who delivered the judgement, said the PSC’s suit lacked merit.

The PSC had taken the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to court over the recruitment of 10,000 constables.

In the motion on notice filed on September 24, the commission prayed the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from “appointing, recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office by the NPF pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit”.

While the PSC is the plaintiff, IG Adamu, the NPF and the AGF are defendants in the case. (NAN)