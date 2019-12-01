Olukoya: Nigeria Will Soon Overcome Insecurity, Other Challenges

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM), Dr. Daniel K Olukoya, has predicted that all security challenge and other society vices plaguing the nation will soon become a thing of the past.

He gave the assurance in Abuja yesterday, emphasising that challenges such as insecurity arising from all manner of crimes like insurgency, kidnapping, armed robbery, farmers and herders clash and economic downturn shall become things of the past for the nation in no distance time .

Speaking against the backdrop of problems bedevilling the nation with attendant hardships facing Nigerians, the cleric said: “it shall be well with Nigeria. Darkness has never overcome light anywhere and will not be so for Nigeria.

Olukoya, who made the prophetic declaration at the dedication of the Church’s Miracle City at Gwako near Gwagwalada, told the teeming worshippers “to pray for Nigeria at all times, particularly for her political leadership at all levels and citizens generally.”

He told the congregation: “Begin to bless Nigeria, it shall be well with Nigeria. Every enemy of the Nation shall scattered.

“Divine Grace and wisdom of our heavenly Father who is higher than the highest and greater than the greatest, shall be the lots of our leaders in the country in leading us alright and taking the nation to greater heights.

“There will be reign of peace in the land as God will put to shame, the agents of devil threatening he peace.”

The cleric however admonished the congregation and by extension, Nigerians to stop indulging in daily sins, saying it was clearly stated in Proverbs 14: 34 that righteousness “exalts a nation but sin is a reproach.”

Speaking on the theme, “The life of the flesh is in the blood”, Okukoya emphasised that contaminated blood “needs to be sanitised with fervent prayers which must be dynamic and violent in nature as revealed in the book of Mathew 11:12.

“Anybody whose blood is polluted by all forms of genealogical inheritance, his or her life is also polluted because the life of any human being is inside the blood he or she has inherited, meaning that you are what your ancestors were by the blood.

“For the life of the flesh is inside the blood and it is the blood that maketh an atonement for the soul,” he said.

Hundreds of worshippers in the congregation, eventually gave their lives to Christ at the end of Olukoya’ ministration which lasted for about two hours.