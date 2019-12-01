Lagos Asks to Complete Sangotedo Scheme in Three Months

Segun James

The Lagos State Government at the weekend asked all contractors Sangotedo Lagos Home Ownership Mortgage Scheme (Lagos HOMS) to return to the site and complete the project within three months.

The Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai gave the directive on Friday at a meeting with all the contractors and other stakeholders in the housing sector at the sate secretariat, Alausa.

The meeting was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr Wasiu Akewusola, representatives of the contractors and other stakeholders in the state’s housing sector.

Speaking at the meeting, Akinderu revealed the plan of the state government to add to the housing stock in the state through the immediate completion of LAGOSHOMS Scheme I.

The commissioner said the state government would address all the challenges that could impede the completion of the housing projects, thereby seeking workable solutions to the envisaged problems.

In response, however, representatives of the contractors spoke about funding and the need to accommodate fluctuations based on the fact that the project had been delayed for a while.

The commissioner replied that the state government had made due arrangement for payment of outstanding financial commitment that are genuine and relevant to the project.

Akinderu-Fatai explained that the state government “is committed to the speedy completion of the project, hence adequate financial approval has been given to its timely completion, including outstanding payments owed on job already done.”

Akewusola, however, said payments would only be made after due assessment of the readiness of individual contractors to continue the work as well as an evaluation of the capacity of the organizations to meet up with the stipulated timelines given by the state government.

He, also, listed other prerequisites for payment to include renewal of registration with the appropriate agencies of government, evidences of payment of taxes and provision of bond as a form of security for the fund.

But the commissioner reiterated the commitment of the state government “to reducing the housing deficit in Lagos State. We will not relent in our efforts in reducing the housing deficit in the state, all hands must be on deck to achieve the desire of Housing for all in Lagos State.”

Responding on behalf of the contractors, Mr. Tony Aruede appreciated the state government for revisiting the scheme. He said the contractors would ensure that the scheme was delivered before the deadline given by government.

The project consists of 744 homes made up of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom flats in 62 blocks. It also comprised mini water works, sewage Treatment Plant, power generating plant, good drainage system and ample space designated for car parks and community activities.