Edo 2020: Polytechnic students drum support for Obaseki, Shaibu’s re-election

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) have joined the growing list of supporters for the reelection of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, ahead of the gubernatorial election in 2020.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by members of the association to Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital, NAPS President, Mr Mohammed Eneji, said the students are identifying with the developmental strides recorded by the Obaseki-led administration.

He noted, “We are here for two reasons. The first is because of Obaseki’s developmental strides and secondly because his Deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu is one of our own.

“We are aware of the Obaseki-led administration’s revamp of the educational sector with teachers in public primary schools across the state trained on the use of tablets for modern day teaching methods and improve learning outcomes.”

He said, “Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu will continue to be our leader because we believe in him. Nigeria students are strongly behind him.

“We are here to tell the whole federation that Governor Obaseki-led administration is worthy to continue in office.”

In his remark, the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu thanked the students for their support, adding that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is not distracted, but will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Edo State.

“Someone drew my attention to the fact that they are ‘decomrading’ me. I have never heard of such word before now. I said if you want to strip anybody of his comradeship, you must come with your records.”

He said, “For you to strip someone like Philip Shaibu of his Comradeship, first you must go the University of Jos and check what I did at the University. You must go and check my antecedents at the University.

“I also want them to bring the records that beats my records while I was the President of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), and how I introduced Coca-Cola village in all campuses,” he added.

Shaibu said that anybody who has not joined moving train to the next level in Edo State is an enemy of the state and enemy of the Nigerian students.