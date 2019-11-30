Movie Buffs Await Star-studded Sugar Rush

In an upcoming movie, Sugar Rush, three female friends celebrate their newfound fortune, but the fun is cut short when many claimants turn up to recover the lost bounty. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

The news that afropop artiste, Dbanj is making his first Nollywood appearance in the movie Sugar Rush might be stale but the film itself is not, being that it will be released soon. Well, the trailer for the movie has just been released and it has shot anticipation for the upcoming movie. Jadesola Osiberu, the producer of Isoken and the well-loved TV series, Rumour Has It is out with Sugar Rush, which is expected in cinemas on Christmas day.

Interesting as the characters, the over two minute trailer shows a fusion of genres—from comedy to thriller. From all indications, it sure looks good to be a Christmas chartbuster. Sugar Rush, which according to Osiberu was filmed in just 14 days in locations around Lagos, Nigeria, reveals what happens when three girls – in the lead cast – Bisola Aiyeola, Adesua Etomi, and Bimbo Ademoye – find a missing $800,000.

The girls celebrate their newfound fortune partying, lavish spending and shopping spree. The fun is cut short when the many claimants turn up to recover the lost bounty. “The people dat own this money they are plenty gaan,” a jumpy Bimbo Ademoye’s character is heard telling his accomplices at danger point. The star-studded cast of the movie includes Nkem Owoh, Banky Wellington, Jide Kosoko, Tobi Bakare, Toke Makinwa, Williams Uchemba, Omoni Oboli, Uzor Arukwe, Mawuli Gavor, among others.

With its proven cast, Sugar Rush already looks like a must-see film for the holiday season. Revealing the project, the AMVCA winner wrote: “Sugar Rush is a co-production amongst Greoh Media, FilmOne, DKM Media and Jungle Filmworks. Thanks to my co-Executive Producers D’Banj, Moses Babatope, Kene Okwuosa, and Seyi Siwoku for making it happen.” The first official teaser for the film was released earlier in October, thus heightening the buzz especially with the entertainer starring in the movie as his Nollywood debut.

In a post announcing Dbanj’s participation back in April, Osiberu said the film was expected to hit the big screen sometime this Christmas, and she’s now confirmed that viewers would be able to see Sugar Rush from December 25. In addition to making an on-screen appearance, Dbanj serving as a co-executive producer for Sugar Rush, gives his own production outfit, DKM media, its first film credit, alongside prominent Nollywood production companies.

D’Banj has always been mirthful, so it would be pretty nice to see his witty character tapped for a Nollywood comedy-thriller. No stranger to producing hit movies within Nollywood, Osiberu is sure set to storm the scene again with the timely film this Christmas. One remembers her once award acceptance speech revealing that her mum put up a house as collateral for a loan to execute her award winning Isoken movie project.