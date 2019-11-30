Fashola Commends Chief Ade Ojo on 6KM CRS Road Construction Project in Ondo

Mary Nnah

The Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has commended the business magnate, Founder of Elizade Motors and Elizade University, Chief Micheal Ade Ojo on his contribution towards the development of the Ilara-Mokin community.

This came following the grand opening ceremony and official commissioning of the 6-kilometer road network recently in Ilara-Mokin, Akure, Ondo State constructed by Chief Ade-Ojo.

The Minister, who was present to formally commission the new road reconstruction in the town which hosts Elizade University, lauded Chief Ade Ojo on his commitment towards investing in the development of his immediate community.

According to him, infrastructural development plays a key role in community and nationwide development.

Fashola stated that this 6-kilometer road construction which connects Ilara-Mokin and Ikota will ramp up social and economic growth to both communities, bringing transformation to Ondo state and Nigeria by extension. According to the minister the road construction has also led to the creation of jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers, and other professionals who were involved in the project.

Expressing his gratitude to Chief Ade-Ojo, the Minister stated that it is remarkable for an individual to embark on an infrastructural development project which contributes meaningfully to the speedy actualization of community growth and the enhancement of the citizens’ welfare.

The grand opening was graced by several dignitaries including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi,Ojaja II, wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu and the Alara of llara – Mokin, Ondo State, Oba Abiodun Aderemi Adefehinti.