FirstBank Partners Linda Ikeji’s First Class Material Project

Mary Nnah

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has thrown its weight behind blogger, Linda Ikeji, in projecting the good images of Nigeria, through its television programmes, First Class Material that hits the screen during the week.

Speaking at a media conference recently where the partnership was unveiled, Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, said the financial institution backed the initiative because it projects the true image of NIGERIA.

“FirstBank of Nigeria Limited partnered Linda Ikeji TV for the broadcast of the TV programme, First Class Material. This is because apart telling our story as a country, First Class Material also aims to make education, vocational training and skill acquisition trendy, attractive and fashionable to the nation’s human capital by celebrating and rewarding exceptional Nigerians that have made an indelible mark in their chosen endeavor, irrespective of where they are, thereby inspiring the next generation”, she said.

While urging the government, individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the idea, Ani-mumuney said, there are lots of talent in the country waiting to be celebrated.

Explaining the reason behind the project, the blogger explained that she was moved by the negative narratives being spread about Nigeria, saying in spite of the challenges the nation is going through, there lots of First Class Materials among us.

Two of Nigerians who would be showcased in the TV programme include Abdulhakim Bashir, the founder of CHINIKI Guard, which provide updates on activities going in retail stores by analysing video feed from CCTV and Sipasi Olalekan; L’Afrika Integrated Farms.