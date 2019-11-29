Appeal Court Upholds Bala Mohammed’s Election as Bauchi Gov

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Court of Appeal in Jos on Friday dismissed the Appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Bauchi State, former Governor Muhammad Abubakar, against Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Senator Bala Mohammed was returned as the duly elected governor of Bauchi State by INEC in the last election.

While delivering its judgement, the five-man panel dismissed all the four grounds of appeal filed by the APC and its defeated gubernatorial candidate in the election.

Reading the judgement, Justice O. A Otisi held that all the grounds of appeal filed before the court by the appellants lacked merit and thereby dismissed them.

Counsel to the Bauchi state Governor, Chris Uche, hailed the judgement describing it as a victory for democracy and called on the people of Bauchi State to continue to support the administration.

Immediately after the judgement, there was wild jubilation by supporters of the governor and the PDP members. They blocked the main Yakubu Gowon highway thereby slowing down traffic along the road.

The jubilant supporters beat drums and played other musical instruments to praise Bala Mohammed while some held posters of the governor.