South-south APC Caucus Meets Oshiomhole Thursday

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

South-south Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would thursday meet with the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole has been under fire recently with some members of the National Executive Council (NEC), demanding for his resignation over what they described as his “dictatorial and despotic tendencies.”

However, today’s meeting, THISDAY gathered, is to show solidarity with the chairman of the party who is from the zone.

The meeting, it was learnt, would take place at Oshiomhole’s private office in Asokoro, Abuja.

The National Assembly caucus of the party from Edo State had also displayed similar solidarity at a press conference passing a vote of confidence on Oshiomhole few days before the party held its NEC meeting.

The caucus at the press conference blamed the lingering crisis in Edo State chapter of the party on the “nocturnal, illegal and unconstitutional” inauguration of some elected members of the state House of Assembly by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Oshiomhole, however, received another baptism of fire when about 50 aggrieved NEC members called for his sack.

Addressing a press conference after the NEC meeting of the party held last week in Abuja, the aggrieved members lamented that most of the goodwill acquired by the party by reasons of its religious adherence to the provisions of its constitution and the tenets of internal democratic practices had taken a downturn, principally due to the alleged dictatorial and despotic tendencies of Oshiomhole.

Zamfara State APC Chairman, Lawan Liman, who addressed the briefing on behalf of the aggrieved members, said the members had wanted to raise a motion, but the chairman refused to allow anybody to talk and decided to call for an adjournment.

“Most of the goodwill acquired by the party, by reasons of its religious adherence to the provisions of its constitution and the tenets of internal democratic practices has taken a downturn, principally due to dictatorial and despotic tendencies of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who has usurped the powers of the National Executive Committee of the party,” he alleged.