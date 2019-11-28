Oke: My Goal is to Use Photography to Change Lives

Femi-Oke, a portrait photographer, in this interview speaks about the photography business. Ugo Aliogo brings the excerpts:

Why did you go into photography amidst other career options?

I decided to go into photography because for me, I have always been a creative person. I have always loved to experiment; I have always been inquisitive and create things. All through my teenage years, it was a time for me to develop my creativity. I gained admission into university. I offered zoology, from there I crossed to psychology by choice. But the creative side of me could not be silenced. So, when I finished from school, I asked myself if I wanted to paint or sing. So I decided that those hands on skills I am already good at can wait, I can always come back to them later, so I decided to learn a new medium of expression, this led me to try my hand in photography. So that was how photography became the number choice that I am stucked with today. I learnt photography as an apprentice. I started from Full House Photo studio in OAU and enrolled as a trainee. So that was my first contact as a trainee proper. But before then, I have been experimenting with photo software on my laptop. I spent a year at Full House Photo studio and then I came to Lagos because I was done with University education. While waiting for my National Youth Services Corps (NYSC), I trained under Hello Photos headed by Segun Akinsanmi for two months. From there I went to train again. Thereafter I trained under Ria Solanke, of Ria Solanke Photography, she is a child photographer. I trained under her for six months. So you can say cumulatively I trained for two years.

As an apprentice, how would you describe the experience?

For me, I was enjoying what I was doing and it was fun. But a lot of work was involved because I just moved from Osun State to Lagos and I didn’t know the terrain and I stayed very far from my work place. One major influence in my photography journey was TY bello. She is one major influence in work as a person, and as a photographer. When I see her, I am amazed at what she is doing and how she is working to impact lives positively, personally I want to be like her and affect lives too. When I see the positive impacts that her photography has on people, I want my photography to have that same impact. I have been able to develop a working relationship with her. I try to use my photography to change lives. I have seen people photographed and they start to love themselves all over again. If you can have the right perception about yourself, you can see the other people in a good light. So that can help to see the other person in a positive light. My goal is to use photography as a tool to help individuals. So that when I photograph you, you will love yourself and see the beauty that you carry from within and you will know that you are a good person. I try to give people hope with my photograph. I believe that doing all these I am playing my own little role in societal readjustment.

Can you talk about the photography business in Lagos and Nigeria and how lucrative it is?

In Lagos, the term lucrative is subjective to people’s goals and desires. For instance, the business I am doing and complaining of not having enough capital is someone’s goal for a year. So if I say photography is lucrative, it might not be the same for another person. It is therefore subjective depending on how the individual positions the brand. There are people who before you invite them to come and photograph you, you must pay N3.5million because that is their work and they are so good at it and they have placed premium value on it and people recognise that value will go for it. The products that you have to offer, and the clientele you are targeting depends the value you place on your work. For instance, if I frame a portrait and sell it for N3.5million, you cannot question it because it is my art and that is the premium value I want to place on it. So someone who appreciates me as an artist will buy the work. As a result of the fact that over time, I have delivered excellent and I am good at what I do, then the industry can be lucrative for you. Then you brand yourself, market to the right audience, and deliver the value that people are paying you for.

Between picture portrait and digital pictures which one get more demand?

We are living in a generation where print photography is actually fading out, and everyone is going electronic. Everyone wants the soft copy of everything. What I do is portrait it is my own technic of taking photographs, but we have clients who say they want print, but to be honest people soft images more than print. For me, it has never affected my work, because what you are paying is not whether you get the digital or print because what you are really paying is the picture.

For printing the image for you, it costs me little or nothing, unless you want to do large super prints. As a result of the fact that the industry has evolved photographers don’t wait anymore to print, we charge for creating the photographs. In this era, if you want to make as much as you want, you have to focus on the cost of creating the photograph and in that you have your profit, otherwise you will be begging people to come. If I create photographs for you, you book a photo session; from there I have made my money. We have different packages for print and it varies from client to client. When you come to my studio, there are some add-ons that can I give to you based on the level at which I am transacting business with you which will not matter to me. So for me, if you say you are doing my diamond package or platinum package, by the time, values exchange hands, there are some things that I can always give you complementary on. In my business transaction, there is the gold, platinum, diamond and bronze packages. So a client can choose from any of the following packages.