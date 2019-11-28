NIA Elevates Suswam into College of Fellows

The executive council of Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) has approved the elevation of Mrs. Yemisi Balogun Suswam, wife of the former governor of Benue State, Mr. Gabriel Suswam into the college of fellows in a recent meeting held in Abuja.

With this elevation, Mrs. Suswam will be issued fellowship registration number and after her inauguration, she will also be entitled to use the professional affix, ‘FNIA’ attached to her name.

She will also be entitled to other benefits attached to this class of membership.

The Honorary General Secretary of the institute, Sani Saulawa, in a letter addressed to the former Benue State First Lady, urged her to utilise the opportunity given to her to promote and enhance the status of the architect, the architectural profession of Nigeria and to sustain her participation in activities of the state chapter where she resides as well as that of the national body.

Meanwhile, a reception party in her honour is fixed for Friday, November 29, 2019 at the River Park, Central Area, Abuja, by 4p.m.