FUTA Expels Six Students for Bullying Colleague

James Sowole in Akure

The authorities of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) yesterday expelled six students of the institution for allegedly bullying of a fellow student.

The expulsion of the student, the school said, was sequel to the recommendation of an investigative panel which probed the incident that took place in an off-campus hostel on November 16, 2019.

The expelled students are Popoola Olaniyi Agboola IDD/ (300L); Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba FST ( 200L); Nandi Yohanna Jessica IPE/ ( 200L); Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella FAT/ (100L); Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo FAT/ (100L) and Alao Olabimpe Cecilia CSP/ (100 L)

The expulsion of the students was contained in a statement issued by the institution Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Adegbenro Adebanjo.

The statement said the expulsion was in line with the position of page 48 of the 2019/2020 Students Handbook which prescribes expulsion from university for students who engage in “physical assault or battery on another student outside the university premises.”

Adegbenro said as a consequence of their expulsion, their studentship of FUTA ceases forthwith with all its rights and privileges.

According to him, the punishment meted out to the affected students is not to pander to the justifiable public outcry that greeted their ‘odious act’ but in tandem with the rules and regulations as contained in the Students Code of Conduct as stipulated in the university.