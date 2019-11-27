Foundation Offers Budding Entrepreneurs $10,000 Grant

Raheem Akingbolu

Determined to produce new set of entrepreneurs in Africa, Felix King Foundation has unveiled a new initiative tagged, ‘The Startups Africa’ that will groom and reward young and vibrant African youths with great entrepreneurial ideas with $10,000 startup grant.

From inception, the Foundation had launched several empowerment initiatives such Market Moni, WeProgress, WIFARM and Woman Cooperative to empower rural women and widows.

The launch of ‘The Startups Africa’ in partnership with Trinity International University of Ambassadors, Georgia, has added fillip to the already existing programmes launched to alleviate poverty, empower trade and provide employment.

Speaking at the launch event, the Founder, Felix King Foundation, Dr. Felix King said, “I strongly believe in the ability of young Africans to birth the innovative business ideas that can change the world for the better.”

He added, “We are willing to provide the help and support needed to actualise this. I have always believed that if you are a billionaire and all you think about is your immediate family; how your children would attend the best schools, ride the best cars, live in the best of luxuries without a thought on how to lift others, then you are a poor person in your soul.

“We are not in this project because we have a surplus. On the contrary, we are driven by our conviction and belief in the saying that “we can only rise by lifting others. Africa can only be great when we lend the hand to lift one another,” he emphasised.

Explaining how the new initiative with turn out, the Founder of the Foundation said, “Today, we are formally announcing our initiative to potentially give a $10,000 grant to the best revolutionary business idea. What you need to do to partake is, go to the Foundation website and summit your pitch with not more than 500 words about your business idea,” adding that “If your ideas is unique you are qualified to be selected for the final event in Lagos.”

He said Nigeria was challenged in so many fronts and the most dangerous of the challenges has been the inability of a vast majority of the populace to be economically relevant.

“Talent and skills abound in this country. With a strong population made up of 65 percent young and able people, Nigeria should be a bustling beehive of thriving businesses and innovations.

“It is important to emphasise the importance of evolving a homegrown solution to our entrepreneurial challenges. As an African with global exposure, I have a strong conviction that we don’t need the world to help us; only Africans can help develop Africa and we need to start by empowering our women in the rural communities and our teaming talented youthful population with entrepreneurial dreams.”