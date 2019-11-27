Ecobankmobile Serenades Stars, Guests at AFRIMA Awards

Nume Horsfall

Ecobankmobile *326# was the cynosure at the 6th AFRIMA Awards in Lagos. Stars, both local and foreign and a wide range of guest, both Nigerians and non-Nigerians attest to the unique features of the mobile banking code available in 33 countries. The *326# sing-along jingle was warm and alluring as guests were ushered into the awards venue. Ecobankmobile *326# enables them instantly open accounts, make transfers, pay bills and buy airtime even at the colourful venue – Eko Hotel and Suites.

“For us coming from Cameron the Ecobank app makes it look like home here. it is what we are used to. So, seeing it at this venue was not a surprise to me. The *326# is a familiar code”, said Joaddan Abdou, an artist’s aid visiting Nigeria for the first time. Also, for her colleague Nudine Aboya, the Ecobankmobile supports everyday living. “I need not open an account, as I have already done so with the code in Cameroun. I am able to transact with my account even now that am here in Nigeria”. When asked the process of opening the account. “I simply dialed *326# and followed the steps outlined and within five minutes I opened the account”.

The Pan African Bank had announced that Ecobankmobile *326# was partnering the AFRIMA events to support the growth of the creative and music industry which is a key driver of Africa’s history and rich culture and most significantly youth engagement and empowerment.

The statement quoted the Managing Director, Patrick Akinwuntan saying “as the Pan-African bank, Ecobank is proud to partner with Africa’s most renowned music awards, which is a symbol of our support to building the family and lifestyle of Africans. Ecobankmobile *326# is joining AFRIMA to ensure that the Lagos show is a success. “

For him Ecobankmobile *326#, Ecobankpay, Ecobankmobile App, Ecobank Xpress Account are bringing easy, affordable and convenient financial services to the youth, entrepreneurs and businesses, both local and foreign which are expected at the events. “Our products interact with the lifestyle of Africans. Ecobankmobile *326# makes it easy to open an instant account, make transfers, pay Bill’s and buy airtime. Our integrated Ecobankmobile App works seamlessly across all 33 countries where Ecobank operates in Africa.”

The 2019 colourful AFRIMA Awards at the Eko Hotel and Suites had winners in 36 categories of the awards ceremony, which comprise the Continental and Regional categories. The Continental Category rewards African artistes in various music genres and forms, while the Regional Category celebrates the outstanding achievements of African artistes within their specific region of origin.

The 6th AFRIMA Legendary awards were announced; a recognition of individuals who have impacted the world positively, using their craft in the music, arts and culture industry. Unlike others, this category is not open to public voting, but determined by the African Union, International Committee of AFRIMA and the AFRIMA Jury. This years’ Legendary awards recipients are international Nigerian music icon, Tuface AKA 2Baba and Congolese music veteran, Awilo Longomba.