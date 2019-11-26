Stakeholders Seek New Strategies to Tackle Gender-based Violence

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

A call has gone for the evolvement of new strategies in tackling cases of gender-based violence in the country.

Stakeholders at a workshop organised by Yobe State Ministry of Women Affairs and Centre for Population and Reproductive Health (CPRH) with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) yesterday called for an awareness campaign to ensure a change in combative posture of some people in the society.

Stakeholders at the kick-off of the 16-day of Activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Yobe vowed to end the problems through introduction of new strategies.

The event took place at the Secretariat of Yobe State Civil Service Union in Damaturu.

Addressing the gathering, the Permanent Secretary, Yobe State Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajiya Hauwa Suleiman, said stakeholders should work towards ending violence against women.

The Permanent Secretary also noted that for Gender Based Violence to end, all hands must be on deck in changing family and re-awakening societal values.

This approach, according to her, is far better than sanctioning the perpetrators of crimes against women.

In their goodwill messages, representatives of supporting partners expressed their commitment towards ending violence against women in the state.

They called on the people to contribute their quota to fight violence against women to its logical conclusion.

The event, which featured drama on violence against women, was part of activities marking the 2019 16-day of activism against gender based violence being commemorated from November 25 to December 10 every year across the globe.