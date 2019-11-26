Okowa Decries Tax Evasion by Rich People in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday in Asaba inaugurated the new Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR), lamenting that too many affluent people in the state are evading tax payment, thereby denying the government of vital source of funds for various development programmes.

Okowa, however, harped on the importance of internally generated revenue (IGR), and charged members of the new board to step up their activities with effective reforms in order to meet set targets, which the DBIR had regrettably been unable to do during his first tenure.

The DBIR members inaugurated are Mr. Monday Onyeme as Chairman; Mr. Mike Edegware as Secretary; Mr. Kelly Edegwhenerue and Mr. Godday Daniel.

A fifth member, Mr. Austine Igbine, is expected to be inaugurated later after due screening by the state legislature.

The governor said an increased IGR remains the most reliable means of bridging “the funds gap arising from the challenges and dwindling revenue from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).’’

Okowa cautioned the board against overburdening the poor citizens who are trying to eke out daily living but to go after the rich people who are often unwilling or reluctant to pay their taxes.

He, however, noted that the critical rich class could be made to pay tax without necessarily overcharging them, saying the tax net must incorporate this class of citizens through reform strategies to ensure increased IGR in the state through an expanded revenue base.

While explaining that he state needs additional funds to finance its technical education, health, infrastructure (roads) among others, Okowa added that DBIR collaboration with other agencies of the government must be improved for success in the revenue drive even as he pledged his administration continuous support for the board.

Responding on behalf of other members, Onyeme (chairman) thanked the governor for finding them worthy to be reappointed for a second term, and pleaded for accelerated passage of the DBIR autonomy and professionalism bill at the state House of Assembly.

Nevertheless, in an interview with journalists, Onyeme disclosed that the state IGR has in the last four years swung between N40 billion and N60 billion annually.