Kwara PDP Tackles Abdulrazaq on Governance

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to concentrate his efforts on providing good governance for the people of the state rather than embarking on vengeance against the family of the late strongman of Kwara politics, late Dr. Olusola Saraki.

The advice of the PDP, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the alleged move by the present administration to retrieve the landed property of late politician located at Ile-Loke GRA in Ilorin.

The development it was learnt has continued to create tension in Ilorin as some stakeholders in the state described the alleged move as a political vendetta against the Saraki family.

Kwara State House of Assembly had already passed resolutions on the said property for revocation and this has caused a lot of apprehension within the political associates of the late politician.

However, PDP, in a statement in Ilorin yesterday by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tunde Ashaolu, noted that “Governor Abdulrazaq has been focusing all the efforts of his government on ‘Saraki did this, Saraki did that,’” adding that the new administration was not elected to ignite inter-family war or to settle family scores.

“The PDP will like to advise Governor Abdulrazaq that he was not elected to fight the Sarakis or to erase the legacies of the family.

“You were elected to construct good roads, develop education infrastructure and provide good health facilities. You were elected to provide for the welfare of workers and all the residents.

“You were elected to create jobs for the youths. These were parts of the promises you made to the people. Kwara people did not vote for you to be pursuing the agenda of ‘bring down the Sarakis.’

“As much as the party will respect the instructions of its leader not to get provoked and descend into the arena with the governor for now, we will not keep quiet while he struggles to rubbish the legacies of father and son,” the statement alleged.