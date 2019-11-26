Court Admits Maina to N1bn Bail in Alleged Money Laundering Charge

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday admitted a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM), Abdulrasheed Maina to bail in the sum of N1 billion.

Maina is standing trial on 12-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering to the tune of over N2 billion preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina since his arraignment has been sick and could hardly attend his trial.

Delivering ruling in his bail application, the trial judge held that bail is at the discretion of the court and accordingly admitted Maina to bail in the sum of N1 billion.

Maina in addition is to provide two sureties, who must be serving senators with no criminal record or pending charges.

The senators, who must show evidence of tax payment in the last three years, must be owners of landed property in the Asokoro or Maitama area of Abuja.

The court also ordered Maina to deposit his international passport, including his diplomatic passport of which must be confirmed by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Meanwhile, the Deputy Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (Prisons) in charge of Welfare and Medical, yesterday told Justice Abang that Maina is medically fit to face trial.

The former pension reform boss after his arraignment on October 25, had claimed that he took ill and was unable to attend his trial.

His absence in court on November 13 forced the court to adjourn proceedings with an order on the Deputy Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (Prisons) in charge of Welfare and Medical to conduct a thorough examination on Maina, in other to ascertain his health status and report to the court.

At yesterday’s trial, the prosecution lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, informed the court that EFCC had on November 20, 2019 received a comprehensive report on Maina’s medical status from the National Correctional Centre .

Reading from the medical report signed by an Assistant Comptroller General (Medical), Dr. Remi Ojo , the lawyer stated that Maina, 45 years, has slight malaria and high blood pressure.

The report stated that Maina was suffering from high blood pressure but it has been brought under control . “Maina’s vital organs are working normal. He is fit to stand trial.”

Maina was at the last proceedings brought to court in aid of two Correctional Service officials.