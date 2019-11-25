Players’ Union Calls for More Academies Affiliated to European Clubs

The National Association of Nigeria Footballers (NANPF) has called for the establishment of more soccer academies affiliated to European clubsides in the country.

In a press release by the Secretary General Austine Popo, NANPF noted that such academies would help to grow youths football in Nigeria.

President of NANPF, Tijani Babangida while taking a cursory look at the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port-Harcourt praised the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for such a laudable idea that would take Rivers’ youths out of the street.

“We want other state governors to emulate Nyesom Wike in establishing football academies attached to European clubs. This is the best way to produce world’s best footballers.

“Rivers state will turn out good players in the nearest future that wIll compete with the best in Europe and the rest of the world. In fact, when this happens Wike is the winner”, he said.

Meanwhile, NANPF has commended Wike for putting a round peg in a round hole in the appointment of former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Committee Chairman , Christopher Green to manage the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port-Harcourt.

The erstwhile Rivers commissioner for sports and NFF board member was appointed this month to handle the affairs of the academy affiliated to its parents club in Spain.

Babangida explained that the best way to sustain such a project was what the governor did by appointing such a high level football official like Green and placing the academy under his direct supervision.

“What is good is good, putting the academy under the state’s ministry of sports would have spelt doom for the project, Babangida emphasised.

The former Super Eagles’ winger also praised Wike for providing high class facilities, which he said are second to non in the country and would ensure high performance of the youths.

“The facilities are the best you can see anywhere in the country. We are proud of the governor and we want other governors to emulate him”, the players’ union president enthused.