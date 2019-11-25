CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Osimhen, Ndidi, Ighalo, Join Salah on ‘African Player of the Year’ Shortlist

Three Nigerian players are among the 30-man shortlist for the 28th edition of annual football awards, which will take place on Tuesday on 7 January 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt.

The Nigerians are Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua), Victor Osimhen (Lille) and Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City.

The CAF awards celebrate African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.

The list of nominees is compiled by a panel of media and technical professionals.

It features several award categories for men’s and women’s football including: African Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Goal of the Year, Africa Finest XI, Federation of the Year and several new award categories which will recognise exceptional contributions to African football and inspiring individuals.

The Inter-clubs Player of the Year Award has been reintroduced and will be dedicated to honouring key actors in CAF’s club competitions

The shortlist:

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund), André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax), Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd) , Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah), Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain), Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax), Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain), Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan), Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain), Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet” (Egypt & Aston Villa), Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk) , Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto), Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool) , Nicolas Pepe (Côte d’Ivoire & Arsenal) , Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua) , Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal) , Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City) , Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance) , Thomas Teye Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid) , Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille) , Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City), Wilfried Zaha (Côte d’Ivoire & Crystal Palace) · Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)