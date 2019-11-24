Soludo Heads Anambra’s 50-years Development Plan Committee

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has inaugurated a committee to strategize and come up with a 50-year development plan for the state.

The committee which is headed by a former Central Bank Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo was upon inauguration charged to craft a 50-year development plan that will ensure development in the state by the year 2070.

While inaugurating the committee, the governor said the effort was in line with his administration’s determination to seek for workable solutions to project the state to the limelight and ameliorate sufferings of the people.

Obiano enjoined the committee to evolve a vision and mission statement for Anambra, Identifying specific sectors that the state should focus on, develop measurement frameworks and determine critical milestones and success factors.

He said that composition of members of the committee was not partisan, but comprising of men who have been tested to have the capacity to deliver on mandate.

He said, “Anambra Vision 2070 is a veritable opportunity to further boost security, prosperity and happiness of Ndi Anambra.”

Reacting to the charge, the chairman of the committee, Soludo expressed delight and commitment toward building the plan, promising to work hard to ensure an expansive participatory process, which would create a sense of ownership of the plan for indigenes of the state.

“I commend Governor Obiano for finding us worthy to serve in his committee, and I promised that we will create a wonderful outcome.”