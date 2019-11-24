Aliyu: Nigerians Should Be Grateful to Buhari for Rejecting 3rd Term

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A former governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu has said that Nigerians should be grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring that he would not seek a third term in office.

Aliyu made the remark in Minna on Saturday when he represented former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at the finals of the 34th edition of the Niger State Quranic recitation held at the emirs palace ground in the Niger state capital.

Aliyu said the open declaration Buhari had removed a lot of tension from the land.

He noted that the rumour mill had been filled with the alleged third term bid of the president but said the open declaration had saved the country a lot of problem.

While speaking at the All Progressives Congress’s National Executive Council meeting, in Abuja, Buhari had sworn by the Holy book that he would not seek a third term in office.

He also promised to respect the constitution of the country and asked the party to start searching for a successor in 15 months time.

Aliyu described the declaration as “heart warming” adding that “it will bring stability and peace to the polity”.

He condemned all those who were fanning embers of discord and animosity between him and the state government saying “some of these people come to have dinner with me, they record our conversations and go back to play it to the government to seek favour.”

Aliyu also charged Muslim faithful to encourage their girl child to acquire both western and Islamic education saying it has been proven that the girl child plays vital role in the family and the society.

Chief host and Emir of Minna Dr Umar Farouq Bahago in an address urged the state government to play more positive role in the hosting of the Quranic recitation.

Bahago appreciated the moral and financial contributions of Muslim faithful to the organisation of the programme even as he prayed that they would get their rewards in heaven.

All the first class traditional rulers, senators and members of the state house of assembly and some commissioners attended the event.

The national version of the competition would hold in Lagos next month.