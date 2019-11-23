Eben-Spiff Lifts FirstBank Lagos Open Trophy

Playing like someone infused with the winning bug, Ikoyi Club’s Peter Eben-Spiff, a perpetual contender in the annual FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship proved he has what it takes to win at the highest level of amateur golf anywhere in the world with his triumph in the 58th edition of the Championship. Eben-spiff, who had maintained a top five-finish in the last two editions, won after shooting a closing score of 76, for 16-over par, over 56-holes. The four-handicapper opened his account with a 76, a second-day score of 77 and a closing 76 to win the R&A and USGA sanctioned Championship.

The excited Eben-Spiff, in a chat with newsmen adduced his victory to his consistency, noting that just like the sponsor, FirstBank, he had remained a consistent golfer.

“When you keep doing the same thing over and over again, you get better just like you see in FirstBank, that has sponsored this event consistently for 58-years”, the excited Eben-Spiff said. “Consistency to me is the keyword, so we must give credit to FirstBank, for being consistent and for being there for 58-years”, Eben-spiff added.

The Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, who was represented by Olusegun Alebiosu, the Chief Risk Officer of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, while congratulating the winners said the shared attributes of golf for which the Bank was noted for helped FirstBank sustained the relationship.

“FirstBank has been in the business of supporting sports in Nigeria throughout its 125 years of existence. We have partnered with individuals and institutions to provide support not only in sports arena but also in other areas of human endeavors,” he said.

Apart from Eben-Spiff who replaced Kenyan Sam Njoroge on the top of winners chart, Abiodun Oyewoga, Sola Ologun and Ewi Akpata are others in the tournament’s top 4.

All Set for 14th Coronation Anniversary Golf Tourney in Abeokuta

Arrangements towards successful hosting of the 14th Coronation Anniversary Golf Tournament scheduled to take place today at the Abeokuta Golf Club, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta has reached an advanced stage.

The competition being promoted by the club and sponsored by the Oil Giants, Oando Plc, will feature no fewer than 100 amateur golfers coming from different golf clubs within the South-west zone, and other parts of the country.

At a recent media briefing held at the club house, Captain of the club, Adewale Adeogun revealed that the tournament was organised to commemorate the 14th coronation anniversary of His Royal Majesty Oba Adedotun Gbadebo Okukenu IV CFR, Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland.

Furthermore, the captain emphasised that the golf course was in good shape for all golfers participating at the event, adding that this edition would be better organised than the previous editions. “We have received enormous support from Oando, being the main sponsor of the tournament, and it is anticipated that to whom much is given, much is expected.

“Over 100 golfers across Nigeria are taking part because of its uniqueness and has over the years become a sought after tournament due to the hospitality of the club. Our course is very unique and spectacular to play on. We have the best golf course in the whole of South-west, which is undulating, unlike others that are flat. Golfers always feel at home playing in Abeokuta, due to its peculiarity.

“The tournament is to honour and celebrate Kabiyesi, who also is an ardent golfer 14th coronation anniversary of ascending the throne.”