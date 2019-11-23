Buhari Promises Nigerians Affordable, Efficient Healthcare

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday pledged that his administration would ensure that all Nigerians had access to affordable, efficient and equitable healthcare services without the risk of impoverishment.

He made the pledge while receiving the report on ‘Funding Universal Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria’ by the Senior Executive Course 41 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

The president directed relevant agencies of government to review the submission and ensure its integration into ongoing policies and programmes.

He made the vow in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. According to him, in late 2018 he had approved the study theme for the 2019 Senior Executive Course because of his desire to address the challenges in the country’s health delivery system and improve the wellbeing of the citizens.

Buhari stressed that as signatory to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Nigeria was committed to achieving Universal Health Coverage aspirations by 2030.

‘’This government is unrelenting in its commitment to ensuring that all Nigerians have access to affordable, efficient, and equitable healthcare services without the risk of impoverishment.

‘’Your findings and recommendations are very innovative and useful. I, therefore, commend the Management, Staff and Participants of Senior Executive Course 41 for this report.

‘’I assure you that the Ministry of Health and all relevant agencies will be directed to review this submission and ensure its integration into our ongoing policies and programmes,’’ he said.

While congratulating the Board, Management and Staff of the National Institute on its 40th anniversary, he noted the Institute, despite its funding challenges, had credibly discharged its responsibilities as the nation’s apex multi-disciplinary think-tank.

He assured the Board, Management and Staff of NIPSS of his continuous support, saying whatever challenges they had would be addressed properly.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General, NIPSS, Professor Habu Galadima, said in exploring the theme, the participants, during the 10-month period of the course, engaged in series of lectures and seminars, brainstorming sessions, as well as study tours, both domestic and international, with a view to obtaining clear perspectives on funding universal healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

He prayed that government will adopt many of the usable recommendations as part of the ongoing efforts at making healthcare accessible and affordable to all citizens.

‘’I can inform Mr. President confidently that this Report is a product of thorough and painstaking engagement with relevant stakeholders and critical analysis of the issues and challenges in funding universal healthcare delivery in Nigeria,” Galadima said.