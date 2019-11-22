GKS Expresses Boundless Freedom at Divine Service

Rebecca Ejifoma

As members of the God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) trickled in to join the service in the magnificent marque on the field at the Ikotun Egbe headquarters in Lagos for Freedom Day celebration, it was clear they had defied the indecisive weather to exercise their boundless joy on that Sunday morning in October.

Every October, GKS observes the Freedom Day Divine Service celebration, also known as Christ’s Birth Anniversary. It is a day carved specially to reverence God’s gift to mankind – the birth of Christ and salvation.

Having had a vigorous and qualitative research on the date of Christ’s birth, their singular call was to remind themselves of the salvation brought to them freely.

The Vice President and Senior Minister, (Brother) Felix Adedokun, expressed: “The purpose of the celebration is to remind ourselves and the world of the reason Christ came – to give salvation to mankind.

“There will be peace and liberty in this world, if we follow Christ’s footsteps. We are all here today by the grace of God.”

While oozing such uncommon joy, which he said was meant to tell the world that Christ redeemed mankind, Adedokun added, “The man God sent to this world well over 2000 years ago came to redeem us from the curse of sin and death”.

The preacher, who spoke on “The Grace of God”, added that Christ has given them peace freely in a unique way.

His words: “Christ says, ‘Peace I leave with you, not as the world gives. It is only by His grace you and I are living. And as we have our lives, we need to do things in the righteousness by God’s grace.”

On tolerance following Christ’s humiliation and tolerance still, he said, “Our leaders should listen and do things in righteousness.

“In second Samuel 23:2&3, “When the righteous is in authority, the people will rejoice. But when the unrighteous is in authority the people mourn’.”

The vice president, therefore, said a word for the leaders. “We pray God to work in the hearts of rulers to do things that will benefit Nigerians not themselves alone”.

He further encouraged the teeming congregation to continue steadfastly in the examples Christ set. For Adedokun, there is joy is celebrating Christ, showing love, exercising freedom according to God’s word.

To further give the day some mouthwatering taste, a handful of cultural groups displayed some electrifying performances. They were: Okokomaiko orchestra, Egbe branch, Lagos Island branch, Igbo orchestra group, Apapa Cultural group, GKS Apapa branch.

Others were: Yoruba Orchestra, Rivers Orchestra, GKS Shogunle branch, Efik cultural group, Okota branch, Edo group, the highly favored orchestra, GKS Okokomaiko, and the Igbo national Lagos zone.