NUT Berates N-Power Scheme, Seeks Full-term Teachers’ Employment

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has stated that the federal government’s N-Power Scheme is not suitable for the strengthening of the capacity of early child education and does not conform with best practises for a holistic and functional development of the child.

The President of the union, Dr. Nasir Idris said this in Abuja at a four-day workshop on learning through play for early child education teachers, which was organised by the union, in partnership with Danish Union of Early Childhood and Youth Educators (BUPL).

Idris, who was represented by the first National Vice- President of the union, Akosile Samuel, stressed the importance of providing the child with an early foundation and formation in life.

“The capacity of teachers to deliver cannot be achieved using contingency approach such as the N-Power Scheme of the federal government, but a full-term employment of qualified, trained, competent and committed personnel in the education sector, most especially as it affects the early child development component.”

The Chairperson of Danish Union of Early Childhood and Youth Educators, Jonna Jul Gudyundsen expressed delight about the sustained interest of NUT in early child development, saying that the workshop was aimed at sharing knowledge and experience between Denmark and Nigerian teachers and that participants will be exposed to new ways to play with children, which must be ongoing activities in schools for children in their early stages of development.

“The union’s 11-year partnership with BUPL has positively impacted on teachers and the school child as learning through play is good for the child and the teacher. It is important to keep playing with the kids.”

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, represented by the Assistant Director, Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs. Dorothy Oshigala, commended the NUT for its consistency in the promotion of early child education and development in the country.

He described the workshop as consolidating on the strides of the federal government in the area of early child cognitive development, adding that the ministry is interested in the benefits of the NUT-BUPL partnership and is disposed to adopting the gains of the partnership to be integrated in future government policies on early child care and development.