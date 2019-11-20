NPFL: Rivers Utd, Rangers in Battle to Put Campaign Back on Track

Rivers United will attempt to put their 2019/20 Nigeria professional Football League (NPFL) season back on track this evening when they face one of the country’s traditional clubs, Enugu Rangers as the competition enters Match Day Four.

United have made a tepid start to the season, garnering two out of a possible nine points from their opening three games of the season.

Rangers have fared marginally better, claiming four points from their first three games of the season.

The Flying Antelopes were stunned 0-1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday in a game they dominated for long spells.

They will be looking to make a rapid return to form by picking up a creditable result in Port Harcourt.

Head coach, Benedict ‘Surugede’ Ugwu will be looking to his trusted stalwarts, goalkeeper, Seidu Mutawakilu, Chidera Ezeh (who scored the winner in the last meeting between the two sides), Chiemeka Nwokeji, Anthony Shimaga, Uche John, Isiaka Oladuntoye, Obinna Eleje, Godspower Aniefiok, Seka Pascal, Nnamdi Egbujuo and , Kehinde Adedipe, who returns to his old stomping ground, to deliver the goods.

Gabriel Ezema, a member of the Enugu Rangers backroom staff is confident that Rangers will get a positive result of

“Much as the loss against MFM is one that we do not expect, it is important for us because it gives us a positive and that positive is that we have to elicit a victorious response in our next game against Rivers United,” Ezema told Rivers United official website yesterday.

The United technical manager, Stanley Eguma

“Playing against Rangers is a big game. They are playing on the continent. We are ready and we have to perfect our strategies to see that we win this game as it will bring back confidence into the team,” he said.

Rivers United currently sit in 15th place in the NPFL standings while Rangers occupy ninth place.