Access Bank Appoints Awosika Chairman, Belo-Olusoga Retires

Hamid Ayodeji

The Board of Directors of Access Bank Plc yesterday announced that its Chairman, Mosun Belo-Olusoga will retire in January 2020.

This followed the completion of her 12- year term limit allowed by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s code of corporate governance for banks and discount houses.

Owing to this, the bank, also announced the appointment of Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, as her successor, effective January 8, 2020.

According to a statement obtained on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website, Bello-Olusoga became the Chairman of the Board in July 2015.

She confirmed that, “she has no disagreement with the Board as there was no need for issues relating to her retirement to stir up worries by shareholders of the company or the regulatory authorities.”

The statement further explained that, “Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika joined the Board April, 2013 as an independent Non-Executive Director and has been the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board Credit and Finance Committee as well as the Board Audit Committee respectively in addition to membership of other Board Committees.”

She is an accomplished administrator with over three decade’s experience in public sector governance. At various times, she was the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministries of Internal Affairs, Science and Technology and Power. Awosika is a fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the West African Post Graduate College of Pharmacy. She holds a doctorate degree in Pharmaceutical Technology from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom.

She is the Chairman of Chams Plc and Josephine Consulting Limited as well as a Non-Executive Director of Capital Express Assurance Limited.