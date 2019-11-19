Kogi PDP Women Leader Burnt to Death in Post Election Attack

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A Peoples Democratic Party’s Woman Leader of Wada Aro Campaign Council, Ochadamu Ward, in Ofu Local government, Mrs Acheju Abuh, has been burnt to death in her home by suspected political hoodlums.

THISDAY learnt that the thugs started shooting sporadically when they arrived at Abuh’s house at about 2pm in the afternoon and surrounded the house, blocking every exit.

It was gathered that the suspected hoodlums sprayed the building with petrol and set it ablaze as terriffied villagers watched from afar.

Mr. Abuh was said to have attempted to escape through a window but was prevented by the metal burglary proof and gunshots with bullets raining in her direction.

Sources said that “the blood thirsty thugs waited, shooting and watching with relish while Mrs Abuh cried from inside the inferno until her voice died out.

It was gathered that the hoodlums left only when the entire house had been burnt with Abuh inside.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police command has confirmed the incident through its Public relations office, DSP William Aya.

Aya in a statement titled ” culpable homicide/mischief by fire ” issued later stated:

“On 18/11/2019 at about 1630hrs, one Musa Ety of Ochadamu, Ofu LGA reported at the Station that, at about 1030 of same date, there was a misunderstanding between one Awolu Zekeri aged 35 years member, of APC and one Gowon Simeon, a member of PDP both of Ochadamu, in the process Gowon Simeon stabbed Awolu Zekeri with a knife on his lap, he died on his way to the Hospital.

According to the Police “As a result, angry youths in the area mobilised to the house of one Simeon Abuh of same address who is an uncle to the suspect, set it ablaze, thereby burnt one Salome Abuh aged 60 years.

He said that the other houses were equally burnt.

Aya said that “The corpse has been moved to the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary Anyigba for Autopsy.

He disclosed that, the Police Mobile Force and Police Special Forces had been drafted to the area to prevent any breakdown of law and order while investigation is ongoing.