Edgal Assumes Duty as Ogun CP, Orders Police Headcount

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

New Ogun State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, yesterday resumed duty in Abeokuta, the state capital, declaring a headcount of police personnel in the state.

The move, informed sources told THISDAY, was aimed at fishing out ghost workers, believed to be on the payroll of the state Police Command.

Edgal had served as the Police Commissioner of Lagos State during the reign of former Governor Akinwumi Ambode.

A statement issued by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, stated that Edgal officially assumed duty yesterday with the new reform measure.

To that extent, the new CP had recalled policemen and officers currently on leave, directing them back to their duty posts in order to be counted in the impending police census.

police) management team, the CP directed that all policemen serving in Ogun State should return to their duty posts from wherever they maybe, as there is going to be physical headcount of all the personnel attached to the Command.

“He also ordered the cancellation of all forms of leave, casual or annual, except that of emergencies, because all hands must be on deck to checkmate the activities of hoodlums, especially during the ‘ember’ months and the yuletide season,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that the new CP also promised to deepen and institutionalise the strategy of community policing and community safety partnership aimed at reducing crime in the state, “in line with the objectives of operation Puff-Adder.”

Edgal had arrived in the state police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, at about 11:a.m., and was received by senior police officers in the Command, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Edward Adigun.