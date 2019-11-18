NESG Partners Sports Ministry to Chart Roadmap for Devt

Ugo Aliogo

The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport Development have concluded plans to host the first inter-ministerial technical session on sports industry development, between November 19 and 20 at the VIP Lounge of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a statement made available to THISDAY by the NESG, it is expected that the reform of the industry would contribute to the socio-economic indices of the Nigeria economy by increasing participation in sport.

The statement further noted that the partnership would enable the creation of jobs, promoting greater employment of youth, generating revenues from sport related activities and targeting a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contribution of 2-3% to the economy within five-10 years.

The statement added: “The outcome of the inter-ministerial technical session and the proceedings of the breakout sessions will form an integral part of the ongoing reform process towards a new national sports industry policy that will accommodate objectives of all stakeholders in the public, social enterprise and private sectors for a vibrant sport industry, capable of contributing to the growth of the socioeconomic indices of the Nigerian economy.

“In addition to the honourable ministers of the six ministries identified above, the event will also have in attendance, heads of their relevant departments and agencies as well as selected chieftains from various economic sectors, multilateral agencies, social enterprise organisations and experts in both academic and practice of Sports.

“The inter-ministerial technical session is jointly hosted by the Ministry and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and is a part of the NESG’s Sports Industry Thematic Group 2019/2020 Work Plan. This is expected to dovetail into the National Sports Industry Policy Dialogue which will be held next year as part of the events marking the National Sports Festival (Edo 2020).”