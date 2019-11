The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kogi West Senatorial election inconclusive.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Olayide Lawal, who made the declaration, said supplementary elections will be conducted.

He said 53 polling units and 46,127 registered voters were affected, adding that INEC will announce the new date for the supplementary polls soon.

Kogi West Senatorial final result

APC 80,118

PDP 59,548.

Winner not declared.