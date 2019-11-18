Gunmen Sack Adamawa Farming Community, Kill Six Hunters

Sani Daji in Yola

Gunmen riding camels shot and killed six local hunters in an attack on a farming communities of Aljannaru in Song, northern Adamawa State, fleeing residents and security sources said yesterday.

Although the identity of the attackers is not yet clear, local sources alleged that it could be part of the dreaded insurgent groups plaguing north east Nigeria.

Premium Times reported that the attackers arrived before dawn riding camels, with herds of cows destroying farms.

“They then climbed a hill overlooking the village and opened fire indiscriminately before carrying out house-to-house attacks,’’ a fleeing resident who identified himself as Buba said.

“Militiamen on camels attacked our village Aljannaru here in Song, and began shooting… six local hunters who were assisting us have been killed,” he said.

“I have never seen this calamity before, the rampaging gunmen in Boko Haram-like style wielding highly sophisticated weapons, have forced us to run to scamper for our lives,’’ David Yaro another fleeing resident, said on telephone, adding that the village had been deserted following the attack.

A security source said the gunmen wielded sophisticated weapons including AK 47 rifles, RGPs and carted away cows and raped women during the attack.

Aljannaru, often described as ‘’ home of relaxation’’ is about 35 kilometers away from Song, houses about tens of thousands of people, predominantly farmers.

Also confirming the attack, police spokesman in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, a deputy superintendent of police, said “Yet to be identified gunmen on camels heavily armed struck at Aljannaru village and killed six hunters and already state command has deployed its men to track down the fleeing gunmen. So, people should be vigilant and report any suspicious movement.’’