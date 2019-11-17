Kogi Polls: PDP Rejects ‘Fictitious’ Votes, Wants Okene Result Cancelled

Chuks Okocha in Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the ‘fictitious votes being bandied from Okene and other areas in favour the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party demanded the immediate cancellation of such allocated results, particularly in Okene Local Government Area.

The party in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan maintained that nobody can accept the provocative alteration of results from polling units as well as allocation of fictitious votes, particularly the award of 112, 000 votes to APC in Okene.

The PDP said that the people of Kogi state had glaring evidence of alterations of figures to reduce the votes of the PDP and allocate imported figures to the APC.

The party therefore cautioned INEC not to ever declare such mutilated results as they will not be accepted by the people.

“Our party hopes that this apparent moves to allocate fictitious results to the APC has no bearing with the allegations in the public space that Governor Yahaya Bello and the APC had compromised highly placed INEC officials with huge sums of money to alter result in favour of the APC”, the party stated. .

The PDP therefore cautioned INEC to note that any attempt to declare the figures being bandied for the APC will be a validation of the bribery allegation.

PDP said, “The only way out is for INEC to cancel and drop the fictitious figures being bandied and declare only the results from votes cast and declared at the respective polling units”.