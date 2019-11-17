250 PDP, SDP Members Defect to APC

Tobi Soniyi

No fewer than 250 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Friday defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

The defectors who were led by Alhaji Folorunso Akinola of the PDP and Mr. Oni-Osun Adewale of the SDP respectively were received by both Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Gboyega Famodun, and other members of the party’s state executives.

Addressing the crowd in front of the Aragbiji’s Palace, the venue of the official “declaration and absorption” of the new opposition members, Akinola said their decision to leave their former parties for APC was informed by the pro-masses policies and programmes of the government in the state.

He said he and other members of the opposition in the council had seen the need to join hands with the administration of Oyetola to move Osun forward.

Akinola said: “It is my great pleasure to witness this august occasion today as it is no doubt a turning point in our political lives and the lives of our associates and supporters.

“Our journey into the family of the All Progressives Congress started long ago. It predated the last governorship campaign. Our defection today signals the imminent demise of the PDP and the SDP in Osun, particularly in Boripe Local Government as our exit is going to open a floodgate of defection from PDP, SDP and other opposition parties.

“We have no doubt that this noble decision will result in the total downfall of the opposition parties in the state. It is therefore my appeal to those in the opposition parties to waste no further time in joining the APC.

“It is now for Iragbiji and the entire local government and state to go back to the good old days because APC is the vehicle of development that God has given to us to advance our State.”

Oyetola in his remarks expressed delight at the decision taken by the members of the opposition parties to defect to the APC.

He reaffirmed his commitment to good governance, adding that his administration would not rest on its oars in investing in things that will continue to make life meaningful and worthwhile for the good people of the state.

“I am not surprised that this is happening in my domain. It is expected. God has been kind to us to have produced a governor from this town. Ordinarily, there should be no any other party in Iragbiji. Again, they have seen the fact that we are doing well. They have seen the hand of God in what we are doing. I think they have come back to reality in joining the APC.

“I feel very excited, and this is a clarion call to all other parties, sons and daughters of Iragbiji to team up with us to move the state to enviable heights. This is the party to be. This is the party of the people. This is the party to belong to; you can’t belong to other party other than APC. We are doing very well in the state. We are doing very well at the centre. I appreciate the fact that these people have come, I look forward to more of them coming. The figure is still very small. Two hundred and fifty is not something that is too exciting. I expect thousands of them anytime from now,” the governor said.