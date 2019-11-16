WOWBii Interactive to Unveil  EdTech Innovation at Expo 

WOWBii Interactive, pioneer manufacturer (OEM) of Interactive flat panel displays in Africa, has announced plans to showcase its education focused solutions, ‘EdTech’ at the forthcoming Computer Village Expo 2019 (#CVE2019).

It will also be showing the Wowbudd, its classic interactive touchscreen, alongside other solutions that are helping it to transform the way Africa works and learns.

The CVE is an annual flagship integrated events platform connecting over 10, 000 technology SMEs from Nigeria’s largest technology market, Ikeja Computer Village, and consumer technology buyers across Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

Speaking on WOWBi’s participation, Executive Director of CVE2019, Mr. Foluso Busari, stated that it was a major highlight of the show.

She said: “We are excited to have WOWBii Interactive among a growing number of organisations that will showcase solutions across Smart Lifestyles, Mobile Money & Financial Inclusion, Gaming, Mobile Apps, Mobile Lifestyles, Nigeria Internet Domain Name & Hosting as well e-Commerce, among others.

“As a proudly-African brand focused on providing simple yet durable products, WOWBii aims to be the preferred interactive solutions provider on the continent. We are pleased to partner WOWBii to showcase EdTech solutions that can transform classrooms and enhance the learning experience across the continent”.

The expo would also feature extensive panel sessions to be taken by notable and industry experts including the Chief Executive Officer of Wowbii Interactive, Mrs.Terae Onyeje, who would be discussing the theme ‘Unlocking Possibilities’.

According to Onyeje, “the story of a successful Nigeria education reform cannot be told without Ikeja Computer Village technology. It is imperative we forge strong sustainable alliances with the key drivers of technology change as they support the showcase with EdTech”.

With its theme as ‘A New Partnership Agenda for Growth’, CVE will bring together SME CEOs, founders, directors, technology and solutions providers, policy makers and leaders of institutions to discuss most pressing issues and forge new partnerships agenda that will drive innovation, job creation and overall economic growth.

The CVE was conceived following a strategic partnership between the Ikeja Computer Village Market Management and Board (Under the Iyaloja and Babaloja) and Technology Times Media Limited, organisers of the tech festival, to promote the best of entrepreneurship, innovation and consumer technologies out of Nigeria’s largest technology market hub.