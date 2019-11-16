Winpart, Philips Train Technicians,  Dealers, Motorists on  Safety

By Bennett Oghifo

Winpart Nigeria, a division of CFAO Motors has partnered with Philips in training Dealers, Technicians, and Motorists on modern technologies and innovations in the manufacturing of lighting products in the automotive industry.

This is in line with its commitment to ensuring that international best practices on road safety and vehicle maintenance are adhered to in Nigeria, according to a statement by CFAO.

The technical training and networking event amongst automotive professionals, themed, “Knowledge Update on Current Technologies and Future Development in Vehicle Vision” which took place at the Mitsubishi show room in Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, harped on genuine concern for safety and driving comfort.

In his opening speech, the Managing Director, CFAO Nigeria Plc, Mr. Thomas Pelletier, notes that “CFAO has been committed to delivering value to Nigerian consumers for the past 117 years.

According to him, “We are a partner of choice for leading automotive brands and we take road safety seriously. In a bid to address safety issues, we have collaborated with leading OEMs to make genuine auto parts available to Nigerians in less than two hours through a quick delivery system. The use of genuine OEM parts is not only cost-effective but is also necessary to save lives by avoiding mishaps that could result from the use of fake parts.”

On his part, Sales Leader, Middle East &Africa After market, from Philips, a leading bulb manufacturer in the world, Akhoun Khalil, notes that “road safety starts with seeing and being seen. More than 80% of accidents occur during nighttime and under bad weather conditions. Breaking this down further, 37% accounts for strong injuries while 46% accounts for the deadly road accidents we see.”

Proffering solutions, Khalil recommended that, motorists ensure the alignment of the headlamps is checked by a professional while halogen bulbs should be replaced after 40, 000km or every two years. Also, he stressed the change of headlights by pairs for symmetrical performance.

Winpart which is currently operational in several African countries is a world-class OEM spare parts brand distributor to fleets, retail shops, independent repair networks, and customers. It is open for B2B and B2C ordering, either through calls or through its e-ordering platforms which will be up in no distant time.