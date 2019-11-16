WAEC Releases 2019 Private Candidates Results, Records 35% in Maths, English

Funmi Ogundare

The West African Examination Council, yesterday, announced the release of the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination ( WASSCE), for private candidate’s 2019 second series.

Briefing journalists in Lagos, the Head of National Office of the council, Mr. Olu Adenipekun said out of 94,884 candidates that sat for the examination, 33,304 representing 35.10 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including Mathematics and English language .

Out of this figure, he said 16, 431 were male and 16,873 were female representing 49.34 per cent and 50.66 per cent, respectively.

Adenipekun added that 49, 679 candidates representing 52.36 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects ( with or without English Language and/or Mathematics, out of which 24, 354 were male and 25,325 were female representing 49.02 per cent and 50.98 per cent, respectively.

Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, the HNO said 91,225 candidates representing 96.14 per cent had their results fully processed and released while 3,659 candidates representing 3.86 per cent, had a few of their subjects still being processed and would be released within the next one week.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination in Nigeria, 47,237 were male while 47, 647 were female, representing 49.78 per cent and 50.22 per cent, respectively”, Adenipekun said

He noted that 9,457 candidates were also reported to have been involved in one form of examination malpractice or the other. “This number represents 9.74 per cent of the total candidature for the examination.

Their cases will be presented to the appropriate committee of council and the decision of the council on their cases will be communicated to the affected candidates within the shortest possible time.”

He said out of a total of 110 candidates with varying degrees of special needs that registered for the examination, 38 were visually impaired, 15 had impaired hearing, 12 had low vision, three were spastic cum mentally challenged, while eight were physically challenged.

“All these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination; their results have been fully processed and released along with those of other candidates.”

Fielding questions from newsmen, Adenipekun expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of candidates in this year’s second series, adding that the council would make its e-learning portal richer so that candidates could have access to resources that would improve performance.

He said the council would also liaise with the ministry of education to ensure that teachers and students gain in its rich experience, adding, “The council in Nigeria has perfected its Electronic Certificate Management System (ECMS), an online portal being deployed to enable private candidates request for their certificates online.”

While commending staff who had contributed to the successes recorded during the conduct, marking, processing and release of the results, the HNO said candidates could check the details of their performance on its results website: www.waecdirect.org.

“The result checker PIN and serial number needed by candidate’s Smart identity card used during the conduct of the examination,” he stressed.