Kano Police Arrest 2 Kidnap Suspects, Rescue 4-yr-old

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Police Command yesterday rescued a four-year-old boy, Abdurrahman Dalha of Zangon Rimi Quarters, Ungogo LGA Kano State, from kidnappers who demanded a ransom of N4 million.

The Command’s Anti-Kidnapping team of Operation Puff-Adder was immediately mobilised when they received a complaint that unknown people kidnapped a four years old in the area.

The command directed the anti-kidnap operatives to track down the kidnappers and arrest them within 24 hours.

According to a press statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna and made available to reporters in Kano late yesterday evening, stated that “The Operatives swung into action where community policing tools were utilised and that led to the arrest of the principal suspect, one Anas Isah, 22 years old of Zangon Dakata Quarters Kano, while planning to collect the ransom.”

The statement revealed that “Suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and led Puff-Adder Operatives to the house of his Aunty at Inusawa Village, Ungogo LGA where the kidnapped victim was rescued.

“His accomplice, one Umar Hassan popularly known as Liman of Zangon Rimi, a relative to the victim was also arrested. Suspects will be charged to court for prosecution after investigation is completed.”

The Command therefore called on the good citizens of the state to continue cooperating with the Police for timely and prompt rendition of information and intelligence on any form of crime and criminality across the length and breadth of the state for quick and timely response, please.