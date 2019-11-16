IOC President Charges Nigeria to Embrace Fencing 

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Thomas Bach, has called on Nigeria to embrace fencing saying the country can excel in the sport if it gets adequate support.

Bach, who featured in a fencing display at Aduvie International School, Jabi District, Abuja on Thursday said the nation has the wherewithal to be a force in the sport.

The display which lasted for roughly three minutes saw the former Olympic champion took on a young Nigerian fencer, Mariah Oguneye in a foil encounter as part of his itinerary for his visit to Nigeria of which highpoint was the commissioning of Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Headquarters in the Nigerian capital.

“He commended Nigeria for showing commitment to the sport noting that the country’s hosting of the African Championship should serve as a foundation for the growth of the sport in the country,” Nigerian fencing boss Adeyinka Samuel said.

Oguneye was so elated about the privilege saying she dreamt to fence for Nigeria at the Olympics in the near future.

“This is a rare privilege for me to have a friendly contest with the IOC President. I am determined to use this opportunity to pursue my dream of fencing for Nigeria at the Olympics,” she said.